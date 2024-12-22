OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Stock Price Up 12.6% – Here’s What Happened

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 12.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.10 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.80 ($0.07). 1,152,199 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the average session volume of 444,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.15 ($0.06).

OPG Power Ventures Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.80, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9.11. The company has a market cap of £23.24 million, a P/E ratio of 580.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.71.

About OPG Power Ventures

(Get Free Report)

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. The company operates 414 MW of thermal power and 62 MW solar power assets. It primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OPG Power Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPG Power Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.