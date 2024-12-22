OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Stock Price Up 12.6% – Still a Buy?

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG – Get Free Report) shares rose 12.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.10 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.80 ($0.07). Approximately 1,152,199 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 444,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.15 ($0.06).

OPG Power Ventures Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9.11. The stock has a market cap of £23.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.00, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.71.

About OPG Power Ventures

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. The company operates 414 MW of thermal power and 62 MW solar power assets. It primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies.

