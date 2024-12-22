Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Origin Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Origin Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Shares of OBK stock opened at $32.80 on Thursday. Origin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.69 and a 1-year high of $37.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.06). Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $160.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Origin Bancorp will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the third quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 78.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

