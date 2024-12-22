Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

OESX opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 8.76% and a negative return on equity of 48.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

About Orion Energy Systems

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OESX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 25,816 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,695,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 33,451 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,933,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 53,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, area lighting, industrial applications, and government in North America and Germany. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Maintenance, and Electric Vehicle (EV).

