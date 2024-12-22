Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance
OESX opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53.
Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 8.76% and a negative return on equity of 48.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems
About Orion Energy Systems
Orion Energy Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, area lighting, industrial applications, and government in North America and Germany. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Maintenance, and Electric Vehicle (EV).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Orion Energy Systems
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Oil Titans Face Off: Exxon Mobil or Chevron for 2025 Gains?
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Mining Stocks Back in the Spotlight: 3 Key Names to Watch
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/16 – 12/20
Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.