PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.09.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PD. Scotiabank dropped their target price on PagerDuty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on PagerDuty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $18.49 on Friday. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, insider Shelley Webb sold 6,246 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $113,177.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,924,284.64. The trade was a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 907,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,261,535.72. The trade was a 1.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,896 shares of company stock worth $1,985,061 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagerDuty

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 6,298.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 55,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 54,544 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $665,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 721,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,386,000 after purchasing an additional 75,771 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 172.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 25,170 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

