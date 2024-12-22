Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.35 and traded as low as C$2.31. Perseus Mining shares last traded at C$2.37, with a volume of 21,380 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Perseus Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Perseus Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Perseus Mining from C$2.60 to C$2.70 and gave the company a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.
Perseus Mining Ltd is engaged in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of gold properties in West Africa. The company projects are Sissingue Gold Mine, Edikan Gold Mine in Ghana, and Yaoure Gold Project.
