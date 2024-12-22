Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.35 and traded as low as C$2.31. Perseus Mining shares last traded at C$2.37, with a volume of 21,380 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Perseus Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Perseus Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Perseus Mining from C$2.60 to C$2.70 and gave the company a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Perseus Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRU

Perseus Mining Trading Up 0.9 %

About Perseus Mining

The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of C$3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.35.

(Get Free Report)

Perseus Mining Ltd is engaged in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of gold properties in West Africa. The company projects are Sissingue Gold Mine, Edikan Gold Mine in Ghana, and Yaoure Gold Project.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perseus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perseus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.