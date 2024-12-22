Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) CEO Buys $103,584.00 in Stock

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Spodek bought 7,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $103,584.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 277,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,734. The trade was a 2.96 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Postal Realty Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

PSTL stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.25 million, a P/E ratio of 161.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.11.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $19.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Postal Realty Trust by 121,650.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 1,387.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

