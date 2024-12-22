Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 60,941 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,158,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,941 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $85,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 178.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 355,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,771,000 after buying an additional 227,465 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 14.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,599,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,687,000 after acquiring an additional 207,938 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,983,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,032,000 after purchasing an additional 168,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,698,000 after purchasing an additional 129,131 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.22.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $90.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.53. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $67.28 and a 52-week high of $108.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 60.19%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

