PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $4.28 Per Share

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 29th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 4.2821 per share on Monday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.47.
PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADOOY opened at $12.67 on Friday. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $13.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.82.
PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- XPO Stock Gains Momentum as U.S. Trade Outlook Evolves
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- CarMax Gets in Gear: Is Now the Time to Buy?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Qubit Combat: 2 Stocks Battle for Quantum Supremacy
Receive News & Ratings for PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.