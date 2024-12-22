PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $4.28 Per Share

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 29th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 4.2821 per share on Monday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.47.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADOOY opened at $12.67 on Friday. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $13.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.82.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in coal and mining business in Indonesia. It operates through Coal Mining and Trading; Mining Services; Logistics; and Others segments. The company provides trading, transportation, warehousing, quarrying, cargo handling, and mining and transportation support services.

