Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 125.49 ($1.58) and traded as low as GBX 122 ($1.53). Real Estate Credit Investments shares last traded at GBX 124 ($1.56), with a volume of 164,718 shares trading hands.

Real Estate Credit Investments Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of £275.14 million, a PE ratio of 1,240.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 126.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 125.49.

Real Estate Credit Investments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. Real Estate Credit Investments’s payout ratio is presently 12,000.00%.

Insider Activity

Real Estate Credit Investments Company Profile

In other news, insider Colleen McHugh acquired 8,000 shares of Real Estate Credit Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £10,080 ($12,668.09). Also, insider Andreas Tautscher bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £9,675 ($12,159.11). Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

