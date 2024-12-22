Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Real Estate Investors Plc (LON:RLE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 30.75 ($0.39), with a volume of 368279 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.50 ($0.37).

Real Estate Investors Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 31.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 33.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.05. The firm has a market cap of £53.62 million, a P/E ratio of -439.29 and a beta of 0.66.

Real Estate Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. Real Estate Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,857.14%.

About Real Estate Investors

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

