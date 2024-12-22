Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV) Trading Down 2.6% – What’s Next?

Rezolve AI Limited (NASDAQ:RZLV – Get Free Report) dropped 2.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.62 and last traded at $2.96. Approximately 8,326,776 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 3,353,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RZLV shares. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rezolve AI in a research report on Friday. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Rezolve AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Roth Capital upgraded Rezolve AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Rezolve AI in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Rezolve AI in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Get Rezolve AI alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Rezolve AI

Rezolve AI Trading Down 2.6 %

Institutional Trading of Rezolve AI

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.58.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rezolve AI stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Rezolve AI Limited (NASDAQ:RZLV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 131,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned about 0.08% of Rezolve AI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rezolve AI

(Get Free Report)

Rezolve Limited develops and offers a retail and engagement technology solution that acts as an instant transaction tool for mobile devices. Its tool allows users to discover and purchase goods and services, provide personal details in response to advertising, pay a bill, make a charitable donation, and more through a mobile device.

Featured Stories

