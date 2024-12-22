Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Shares Up 12.9% – Here’s What Happened

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 12.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.19 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00). Approximately 41,882,469 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 20,829,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.16.

About Rockfire Resources

Rockfire Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration in Australia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and molybdenum deposits. It holds five exploration permits for minerals in Queensland; and an exploration and exploitation license in Greece.

