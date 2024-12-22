RODMAN&RENSHAW Upgrades TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA) to “Strong-Buy”

RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded shares of TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of TuHURA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group started coverage on TuHURA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of TuHURA Biosciences stock opened at $4.48 on Thursday. TuHURA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $14.60.

TuHURA Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ: HURA) is a Phase 3 registration-stage immuno-oncology company developing novel technologies to overcome resistance to cancer immunotherapy. TuHURA’s lead innate immune response agonist candidate, IFx-2.0, is designed to overcome primary resistance to checkpoint inhibitors.

