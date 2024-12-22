Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman Sells 1,538 Shares

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$177.09, for a total transaction of C$272,363.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,427.24. The trade was a 98.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Douglas Antony Guzman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Douglas Antony Guzman sold 7,500 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$166.96, for a total transaction of C$1,252,207.50.

On Thursday, September 26th, Douglas Antony Guzman sold 17,000 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$167.95, for a total transaction of C$2,855,150.00.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.6 %

RY opened at C$173.40 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$127.60 and a 12 month high of C$180.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$173.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$161.28. The company has a market cap of C$244.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 50.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$167.00 to C$176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Securities lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$188.00 to C$191.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$166.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$167.00 to C$197.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$176.58.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

