Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Receives $239.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $239.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $245.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $189.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

NYSE RCL opened at $238.43 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $113.10 and a one year high of $258.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.13 and its 200-day moving average is $185.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.61%.

In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 6,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total value of $1,401,812.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,593.64. This trade represents a 40.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 139,353 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.89, for a total value of $33,150,685.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,321,868,240.23. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 404,332 shares of company stock valued at $94,299,521 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 168.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

