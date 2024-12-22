Sarina Tanimoto Sells 100,000 Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Stock

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total value of $1,167,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,098,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,819,483.33. This trade represents a 8.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Sarina Tanimoto sold 100,000 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $1,316,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Sarina Tanimoto sold 100,000 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,488,000.00.

Shares of SPRY opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.43. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $18.51.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 69,394 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 151.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 67,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 28,888 shares during the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPRY shares. William Blair raised shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARS Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

