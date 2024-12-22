Sarina Tanimoto Sells 100,000 Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Stock

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRYGet Free Report) insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total value of $1,167,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,098,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,819,483.33. This trade represents a 8.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sarina Tanimoto also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, December 10th, Sarina Tanimoto sold 100,000 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $1,316,000.00.
  • On Tuesday, October 15th, Sarina Tanimoto sold 100,000 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,488,000.00.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SPRY opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.43. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $18.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 69,394 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 151.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 67,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 28,888 shares during the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPRY shares. William Blair raised shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARS Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

