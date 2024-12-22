Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Senstar Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.88 and traded as high as $3.68. Senstar Technologies shares last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 50,877 shares.

Senstar Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $83.45 million, a PE ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89.

Institutional Trading of Senstar Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Senstar Technologies stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Senstar Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SNT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.15% of Senstar Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

About Senstar Technologies

Senstar Technologies Corporation provides physical, video, and access control security products and solutions worldwide. It offers solutions for critical sites, which leverage its portfolio of perimeter intrusion detection systems, and video management software with intelligent video analytics security solutions, as well as access control products and technologies.

