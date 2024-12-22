SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC) Insider David Barrett Acquires 85,000 Shares

SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC – Get Free Report) insider David Barrett bought 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £60,350 ($75,845.17).

SigmaRoc Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LON:SRC opened at GBX 71.80 ($0.90) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 75.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. SigmaRoc plc has a 1 year low of GBX 52.60 ($0.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 81.50 ($1.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £796.98 million, a P/E ratio of -7,180.00 and a beta of 1.72.

Get SigmaRoc alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.19) price objective on shares of SigmaRoc in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

About SigmaRoc

(Get Free Report)

SigmaRoc plc, through its subsidiaries, invests in and/or acquires projects in the quarried materials sector. It also produces aggregates, stone, granite, concrete blocks, asphalt, limestone, ready-mix concrete, pre-cast concrete, and other stone products; supplies value-added industrial and construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, waste recycling, and patent and licensing services, as well as engages in the limestone quarrying and processing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaRoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaRoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.