SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.01 and last traded at $19.69, with a volume of 334926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.64.

SMC Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.50.

About SMC

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.

