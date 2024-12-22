Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,457.50 ($18.32).
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SCT shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.11) price target on shares of Softcat in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a GBX 39 ($0.49) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from Softcat’s previous dividend of $8.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio is 4,642.86%.
In other news, insider Graeme Watt sold 7,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,562 ($19.63), for a total value of £112,667.06 ($141,594.90). 43.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.
