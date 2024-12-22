Steelcase Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 ResultsSteelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) disclosed its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 in a Form 8-K filing submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 18,

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Steelcase’s 8K filing here.
About Steelcase
Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.
