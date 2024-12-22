StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Gold Resource Price Performance

Gold Resource stock opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.33. Gold Resource has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.71.

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Gold Resource had a negative net margin of 61.31% and a negative return on equity of 35.25%. The business had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gold Resource will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Gold Resource

Gold Resource Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gold Resource stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Gold Resource Co. ( NYSE:GORO Free Report ) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,496,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.65% of Gold Resource worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

