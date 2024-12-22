StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.
