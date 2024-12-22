Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Sells $471,000.00 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $471,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,041,753 shares in the company, valued at $9,813,313.26. This represents a 4.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Lynn Michelle Jurich also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 19th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $497,000.00.
- On Friday, October 18th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $730,000.00.
Sunrun Stock Up 8.1 %
Shares of RUN opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.09. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $22.26.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun
Analyst Ratings Changes
RUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Sunrun from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.78 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.21.
About Sunrun
Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.
