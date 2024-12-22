Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.21.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Sunrun from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Sunrun from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.78 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $42,902.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,148.60. This represents a 0.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $471,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,041,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,313.26. This represents a 4.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 169,691 shares of company stock worth $2,011,601 in the last ninety days. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1,706.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 385.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 883.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $9.87 on Friday. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $22.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.54.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

