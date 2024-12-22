Synergia Energy (LON:SYN) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Synergia Energy Ltd (LON:SYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00), with a volume of 192233547 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

Synergia Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.21 million, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Synergia Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synergia Energy Ltd engages in the exploration for, appraisal, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds 100% interest in the Cambay field located in the Cambay basin, onshore Gujarat, India. The company was formerly known as Oilex Ltd and changed its name to Synergia Energy Ltd in July 2022.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synergia Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synergia Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.