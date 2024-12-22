Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Stock Price Down 3.4% – Should You Sell?

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.39. 26,511 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 93,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Thai Beverage Public Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38.

About Thai Beverage Public

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products worldwide. It operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. The company offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, and soft drinks; tea, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, cordials, water, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars.

