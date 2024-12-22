The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Positive Forecast for Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Stock Price

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $138.00 to $201.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GTLS. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.17.

NYSE GTLS opened at $184.83 on Friday. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $101.60 and a 12 month high of $204.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.57, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.25%. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 418.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Ecofi Investissements SA acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 46.2% in the third quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

