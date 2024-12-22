Tidal Investments LLC Grows Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 39.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,225,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,780,000 after acquiring an additional 937,116 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,935,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,403,000 after purchasing an additional 334,358 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,224,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,160,000 after purchasing an additional 62,367 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,951,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,850,000 after purchasing an additional 37,757 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.5% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,691,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,181,000 after buying an additional 53,648 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 1.3 %

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $36.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.60.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $445.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.81 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 4.76%. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 108.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 3,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.49 per share, with a total value of $80,474.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,257.54. This represents a 8.50 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,924. This represents a 24.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Homes 4 Rent

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

