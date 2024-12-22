Tidal Investments LLC Invests $602,000 in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 22,198 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIGO. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. LB Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 0.4% during the second quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 502,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 217.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000.
Millicom International Cellular Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Millicom International Cellular stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.79. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TIGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised Millicom International Cellular from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.30 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.66.
About Millicom International Cellular
Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.
