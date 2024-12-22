Tidal Investments LLC Invests $602,000 in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 22,198 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIGO. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. LB Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 0.4% during the second quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 502,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 217.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000.

Millicom International Cellular Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Millicom International Cellular stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.79. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Millicom International Cellular ( NASDAQ:TIGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Millicom International Cellular S.A. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

TIGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised Millicom International Cellular from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.30 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.66.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

