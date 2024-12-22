TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Director Sells C$729,260.67 in Stock

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 35,179 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.73, for a total value of C$729,260.67.

John Harry Kousinioris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 5th, John Harry Kousinioris sold 45,000 shares of TransAlta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.67, for a total value of C$795,150.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, John Harry Kousinioris sold 69,982 shares of TransAlta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.15, for a total value of C$1,060,227.30.

Shares of TSE:TA opened at C$19.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.87, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.69. TransAlta Co. has a one year low of C$8.22 and a one year high of C$20.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is 12.63%.

TA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Scotiabank raised TransAlta to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.08.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

