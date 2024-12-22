Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Trio-Tech International stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 million, a PE ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 1.04. Trio-Tech International has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.99.
Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter.
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.
