Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Trio-Tech International stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 million, a PE ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 1.04. Trio-Tech International has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,478 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Trio-Tech International worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.03% of the company's stock.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

