UIL Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:UTL)

UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 20th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

UIL Stock Performance

Shares of UIL stock opened at GBX 109 ($1.37) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 108.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 104.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £91.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.33 and a beta of 0.80. UIL has a fifty-two week low of GBX 92 ($1.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 134 ($1.68).

Insider Transactions at UIL

In other news, insider Stuart J. Bridges bought 12,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £13,320.43 ($16,740.52). Company insiders own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

About UIL

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

