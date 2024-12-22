Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,471 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $66,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 465.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,585,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,718,000 after buying an additional 3,774,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17,050.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,574,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,112 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,453,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 834.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,172,000 after acquiring an additional 826,601 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,994,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,716,000 after purchasing an additional 523,467 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $89.33 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $78.27 and a 12-month high of $99.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.24. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

