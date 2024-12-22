Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.58), Zacks reports.

Vertical Aerospace Trading Up 2.5 %

EVTL stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.09. Vertical Aerospace has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $12.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vertical Aerospace from $0.75 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vertical Aerospace from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Vertical Aerospace from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Vertical Aerospace Company Profile

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. Vertical Aerospace Ltd.

