Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWSYF) Trading Down 1.9% – Here’s Why

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWSYF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.08 and last traded at $13.28. 9,467 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 9,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average of $20.84.
Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile
Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.
