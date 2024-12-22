Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWSYF) Trading Down 1.9% – Here’s Why

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWSYF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.08 and last traded at $13.28. 9,467 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 9,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average of $20.84.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.