Visa (NYSE:V) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $312.28 and last traded at $314.53. 2,685,474 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 6,893,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $314.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $319.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Visa from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Visa from $319.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.41.

Visa Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $591.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $303.21 and a 200 day moving average of $282.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. This represents a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,681 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Visa by 8.8% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,414 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at $975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

