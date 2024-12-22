West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.67 and last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 158626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.51.
West Japan Railway Stock Down 0.6 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average is $18.43.
West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. West Japan Railway had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Japan Railway will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.
West Japan Railway Company Profile
West Japan Railway Company provides railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Mobility, Retail, Real Estate, Travel and Regional Solutions, and Other segments. The Mobility segment provides passenger transportation, station operation and management, cleaning and maintenance, construction, machinery and equipment installation, rolling stock and other facility construction services, as well as engages in the railway operations and electric works.
