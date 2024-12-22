WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.95 and traded as low as $50.22. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $51.06, with a volume of 129,227 shares trading hands.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.17.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 33,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 4.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 0.6% in the second quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 39,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 64,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 10,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

