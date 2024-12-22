WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$247.90 and traded as high as C$252.23. WSP Global shares last traded at C$250.57, with a volume of 917,331 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on WSP Global from C$257.00 to C$280.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$261.00 to C$279.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised WSP Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. CIBC raised their price target on WSP Global from C$264.00 to C$280.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$260.00 to C$285.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$268.27.

WSP Global Stock Up 1.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$247.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$231.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$2.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.24. The firm had revenue of C$3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3 billion. WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that WSP Global Inc. will post 9.5687404 earnings per share for the current year.

WSP Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.38%.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

