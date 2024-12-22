Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Shares Up 3.3% – Time to Buy?

Zinc Media Group plc (LON:ZIN – Get Free Report) traded up 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 53 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 52.70 ($0.66). Approximately 31,253 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 12,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.64).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Zinc Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Zinc Media Group Stock Up 3.3 %

Zinc Media Group Company Profile

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 56.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 67.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.90. The company has a market cap of £12.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -376.43 and a beta of -0.05.

Zinc Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces television and cross-platform content in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Content Production. The Television segment engages in the production of television content under the Blakeway, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, Red Sauce, Supercollider, REX, and Tern names.

