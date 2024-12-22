Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Trading 27.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 27.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 5,034,735 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 3,205,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

Zion Oil & Gas Trading Up 27.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06.

Zion Oil & Gas Company Profile

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the New Megiddo License 434 comprising an area of approximately 75,000 acres. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

