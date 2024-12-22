Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.29 and traded as low as $29.39. Zurich Insurance Group shares last traded at $29.85, with a volume of 147,489 shares trading hands.

ZURVY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zurich Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

