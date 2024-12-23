Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS) Coverage Initiated at Litchfield Hills Research

Equities research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research began coverage on shares of Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 367.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Actelis Networks Stock Performance

Actelis Networks stock opened at $1.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.02. Actelis Networks has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Actelis Networks

Actelis Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of cyber hardened, hybrid fiber, networking solutions for Internet of Things and telecommunication companies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Israel, and the Asia Pacific. It provides rapid-deployment networking solutions for wide-area IoT applications, including federal, state, and local governments; intelligent traffic systems; and military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus applications.

