AGBA Acquisition (OTCMKTS:AGBAU) Announces Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities

Triller Group Inc., the exact registrant as specified in its charter, revealed in a Form 8-K submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 17, 2024, that it recently engaged in unregistered sales of equity securities. This action was an extension of the Second Amended and Restated Standby Equity Purchase Agreement (Second A&R SEPA) between the company and YA II PN, LTD, a Cayman Islands exempt limited partnership referred to as Yorkville.

Under the Second A&R SEPA, executed on June 28, 2024, Triller Group Inc. issued 480,426 shares of common stock with a par value of $0.001 per share to Yorkville as commitment shares on December 17, 2024. These securities were issued without the engagement of an underwriter and circumvented the need for registration under Section 5 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, by utilizing the exemption provided under Section 4(a)(2) thereof.

This announcement follows the disclosure made in a previous Form 8-K filing on July 5, 2024. As per regulatory requirements, the report was signed on behalf of Triller Group Inc. by Shu Pei Huang, Acting Chief Financial Officer, on December 23, 2024.

