AIM ImmunoTech Inc.’s 2024 Annual Meeting Results Deciphered

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. held its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on December 17, 2024. The meeting, as disclosed in an 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, detailed the outcomes of several key proposals.

At the meeting, where 63,706,446 shares of the Company’s common stock were eligible to vote, 34,441,399 shares were represented in person or by proxy, meeting the necessary quorum requirement of 40%. The Inspector of Election, First Coast Results, Inc., provided the final voting results.

The election of directors resulted in Nancy K. Bryan, Thomas K. Equels, Ted D. Kellner, and William M. Mitchell being elected based on the tabulated votes. These individuals will serve as directors following the meeting. Additionally, shareholders approved the ratification of BDO USA, P.C. as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024.

However, Proposal 3, which concerned the non-binding advisory vote on the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers, did not receive approval based on the final voting results provided by the Inspector of Election.

Following these decisions, AIM ImmunoTech Inc.’s CEO, Thomas K. Equels, signed off on the report officially.

These results reflect the shareholders’ preferences on crucial matters regarding the company’s governance and financial decisions moving forward. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. remains focused on transparency and responsiveness to its stakeholders as it steers ahead in the ever-evolving business landscape.

