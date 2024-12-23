Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.60 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.30 ($0.08), with a volume of 370347 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.40 ($0.08).

Allergy Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £300.51 million, a PE ratio of -105.00, a PEG ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 1.40.

About Allergy Therapeutics

Allergy Therapeutics is an international commercial biotechnology company focussed on the treatment and diagnosis of allergic disorders, including aluminium free immunotherapy vaccines that have the potential to cure disease. The Group sells proprietary and third party products from its subsidiaries in nine major European countries and via distribution agreements in an additional ten countries.

