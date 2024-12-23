Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.63.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALSN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $109.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.19. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $55.19 and a 12 month high of $122.53.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.08 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allison Transmission news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 11,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.44, for a total transaction of $1,384,309.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,165,413.52. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Eifert sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,095. This trade represents a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,380 shares of company stock worth $2,830,837. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 3.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 27.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 8,911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

