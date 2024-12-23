Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.73.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALLO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ALLO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 429.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.56. The firm has a market cap of $392.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.83. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $5.78.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.