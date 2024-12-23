Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLOGet Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.73.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALLO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 429.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.56. The firm has a market cap of $392.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.83. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $5.78.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

